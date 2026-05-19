BSE shares rise 3.6% on Nifty 50 inclusion buzz

BSE posts ₹2,487cr FY26 profit

BSE has been on a roll: its shares are up over 63% in the past year, fueled by more retail investors and strong growth in derivatives trading.

The company just posted record numbers: net profit soared 88% year-over-year to ₹2,487 crore for FY26, and revenue hit an all-time high of ₹5,148 crore.

Plus, BSE might soon join the Nifty 50 index too; if that happens, it could attract around $639 million in passive investments thanks to market adjustments.