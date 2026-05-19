BSE shares rise 3.6% on Nifty 50 inclusion buzz
BSE Ltd.'s stock jumped 3.6% to ₹4,268 on Tuesday at 10:26am on May 19, 2026 after buzz about it joining the Nifty 50 index in September.
This move is getting attention because BSE's Average Float Market Cap is now way higher than Wipro's, which currently holds the smallest spot in the index.
The Nifty Capital Markets index also saw a boost, with BSE as the second-biggest gainer and Angel One leading with a 5.5% rise.
BSE posts ₹2,487cr FY26 profit
BSE has been on a roll: its shares are up over 63% in the past year, fueled by more retail investors and strong growth in derivatives trading.
The company just posted record numbers: net profit soared 88% year-over-year to ₹2,487 crore for FY26, and revenue hit an all-time high of ₹5,148 crore.
Plus, BSE might soon join the Nifty 50 index too; if that happens, it could attract around $639 million in passive investments thanks to market adjustments.