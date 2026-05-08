BSE shares slip despite Q4FY26 profit jumping to ₹797cr

Nuvama maintains 'Buy' rating, 15% upside

Even with these strong numbers (and a solid full-year revenue of ₹5,148 crore), investors seemed unimpressed as the stock fell.

Still, analysts at Nuvama are optimistic: they kept their "Buy" rating and see a possible upside of about 15%.

Meanwhile, BSE is working hard to grow its user base and has upgraded its tech to handle way more trades per second.