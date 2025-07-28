Next Article
BSE winners: Kreon Financial up almost 10% on Monday
The stock market started the week on a down note—Sensex dropped 142 points to close at 81,320.71, and Nifty 50 slipped by nearly 33 points.
But even on a red day, a handful of stocks managed to stand out with impressive gains.
Shriram Finance was the top gainer on Nifty 50
Kreon Financial led the charge on BSE with a jump of almost 10%, closely followed by G G Automotive Gears (up nearly 10% too). Ravileela Granites and Southern Infosys both gained over 9%.
In the Nifty 50 pack, Shriram Finance topped gainers with a rise of about 2.5%, while Bajaj Finserv and Grasim Industries also posted solid growth.
So, while most stocks took a hit today, these names definitely caught investors' attention.