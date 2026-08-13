BSNL launches Freedom 2.0 ₹1 SIM 1GB daily 24 days

There's also a yearly plan at ₹2,399 offering unlimited calls, 2GB data, and 100 SMS per day for over a year (412 days).

For customers who opt for a new fiber broadband connection, BSNL's fiber connections come with free service for the first month, a ₹100 discount for the next three months (₹399/month), and ₹499/month from the fifth month onward.

Plus, BSNL is boosting its 4G network in remote areas and upgrading rural connectivity by swapping existing copper wire connections for fiber optic cables, so more people can stay connected even outside big cities.