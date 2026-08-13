BSNL launches Freedom 2.0 ₹1 SIM 1GB daily 24 days
BSNL is marking India's 80th Independence Day with its "Freedom 2.0" deals, running from August 12 to September 12.
The highlight: grab a new BSNL SIM for just ₹1 and get 1GB data, unlimited calls, and SMS every day for 24 days, pretty handy if you're looking to switch or try something new.
BSNL ₹2,399 plan broadband rural upgrades
There's also a yearly plan at ₹2,399 offering unlimited calls, 2GB data, and 100 SMS per day for over a year (412 days).
For customers who opt for a new fiber broadband connection, BSNL's fiber connections come with free service for the first month, a ₹100 discount for the next three months (₹399/month), and ₹499/month from the fifth month onward.
Plus, BSNL is boosting its 4G network in remote areas and upgrading rural connectivity by swapping existing copper wire connections for fiber optic cables, so more people can stay connected even outside big cities.