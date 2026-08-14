BSNL net loss widens to ₹1,280cr in Q1 FY27

Network costs shot up by 28%, while employee costs saw a slight increase after BSNL merged with Bharat Broadband Network Ltd.

On the bright side, losses have narrowed compared to the previous quarter. Revenue grew 4.2% thanks to consumer mobility and enterprise services growth, but fixed-line services took a hit.

Even after rolling out thousands of new 4G sites and launching 5G in Delhi, BSNL's service quality is still getting criticized, and its active subscriber numbers have dropped lately despite overall growth.