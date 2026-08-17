BSNL plans ₹77,000cr rollout for 200,000 4G sites and 5G
BSNL is rolling out a huge ₹77,000 crore plan over the next five years to add 200,000 new 4G sites and a 5G rollout in high-traffic and strategic areas, including Delhi.
A large portion of the funding will come from BSNL's asset monetisation, with support from the Department of Telecommunications.
The goal? Faster internet and better coverage for more people across India.
BSNL targets 98% India network coverage
BSNL wants to cover 98% of India with its network and hit operational break-even by FY29.
They've already set up 105,290 homegrown 4G sites and started bringing 5G to Delhi.
With record spending in FY25 (₹26,022 crore on upgrades), plus more funds expected in FY27, BSNL is gearing up for a serious tech upgrade that could mean smoother streaming and fewer dropped calls for everyone.