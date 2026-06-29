Verizon and BT Group are merging their international businesses

Operational changes

Verizon has also been cutting costs

Verizon has also been cutting costs and announced in November that it would cut around 13,000 jobs across the organization. Its CEO David Schulman said at the time that they needed to "simplify our operations to address the complexity and friction that slow us down and frustrate our customers." He added that the joint venture with BT would offer "a cutting-edge, AI-ready and secure platform run by a single global organization dedicated to [customer] needs."