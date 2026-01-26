Budget 2026: Agri-business leaders want smarter farming, better support

Why should you care?

Big players like Nutrica say these changes could help India rely less on imported edible oils, while Bayer says they could boost local innovation.

In 2025, the ₹1.37 lakh crore agriculture allocation coincided with schemes like PM-KISAN (helping over 11 crore farmers) and missions to ramp up oilseed production.

New moves—like distributing better seeds for pulses, expanding digital advisory services, and promoting micro-irrigation—are all about making farming future-proof while supporting farmers' incomes and tackling climate risks.