Budget 2026: Agri industry urges sustainable policies, food security focus

As the Union Budget approaches, industry leaders from agriculture, nutrition and fertilizer sectors are calling for policy measures that prioritize sustainability and long-term food security. They want the government to focus on domestic manufacturing, reduce import dependence and promote healthier farming practices. Harsh Vardhan Bhagchandka of IPL Biologicals welcomed the government's decision to cut GST on biopesticides as a step toward sustainable agriculture.

Policy recommendations Industry leaders call for targeted incentives and PLI scheme Bhagchandka suggested that Budget 2026 should offer targeted incentives for balanced nutrient use through biological products. He also recommended bringing the biological fertilizer industry under the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme to promote domestic manufacturing and innovation. Prateek Rastogi of Better Nutrition stressed on India's hidden hunger problem, saying that "India does not suffer from a lack of food, but from a lack of nutrients in daily diets."

Nutritional focus Advocacy iofortified seeds and nutrition-focused farming Rastogi said the upcoming Budget should focus on making biofortified seeds and nutrition-focused farming a core part of national policy. He also stressed on supporting startups and farmer networks working with nutrient-rich crops to improve public health and help farmers earn better prices through assured demand. The fertilizer sector, which is central to India's food security, is also hoping for practical measures in Budget 2026.

Advertisement