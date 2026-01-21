Budget 2026: Agriculture sector says, "Invest in future, not just subsidies"
With Union Budget 2026 around the corner, people in agriculture and agritech are calling for more funds to upgrade the sector—think green infrastructure, digital tools like AGRISTACK, better supply chains, and nutrition-focused farming.
They're asking the government to move away from short-term cash support and put money into projects that boost long-term productivity.
Why does it matter?
Agriculture employs nearly half of India's workforce but only adds 18% to the economy because of low productivity and outdated systems.
Most spending still goes to subsidies (over ₹3.91 lakh crore for FY25 (2024-25)), while actual investment in things like farm equipment was just a fraction of that.
With small farmers making up 80% of the agricultural workforce and needing steady incomes plus better access to credit, this push for smarter investment could shape a more secure future for millions—and make farming way more efficient.