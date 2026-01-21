Budget 2026: Agriculture sector says, "Invest in future, not just subsidies"

Why does it matter?

Agriculture employs nearly half of India's workforce but only adds 18% to the economy because of low productivity and outdated systems.

Most spending still goes to subsidies (over ₹3.91 lakh crore for FY25 (2024-25)), while actual investment in things like farm equipment was just a fraction of that.

With small farmers making up 80% of the agricultural workforce and needing steady incomes plus better access to credit, this push for smarter investment could shape a more secure future for millions—and make farming way more efficient.