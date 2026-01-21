Budget 2026: Possible tax tweaks could bring relief for middle class

Why should you care?

If you're working or planning your finances, these proposals matter: raising the standard deduction to ₹1 lakh means more take-home pay, while including health insurance premiums and higher home loan interest caps could help with big expenses.

For seniors, expanded medical/Section 80D deductions and calls to extend Section 80D to the new regime with higher limits would offer some much-needed breathing room—especially as healthcare costs keep rising.

Plus, efforts to simplify GST aim to make taxes less of a headache for everyone.