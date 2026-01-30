Budget 2026: When and how to watch Sitharaman's presentation speech

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Union Budget for 2026-27 on February 1. This will be her ninth consecutive budget presentation and the first time in a decade that the India Union Budget will be presented on a Sunday. The Halwa ceremony, marking the final stage of preparation for the budget, was held on January 27 at North Block's Budget Press with Sitharaman in attendance.

Session details Budget session and economic survey The budget session began on January 28 with President Droupadi Murmu's joint address to both Houses of Parliament. Sitharaman presented the Economic Survey for 2026 on January 29, giving a detailed overview of the economy. The first half of this year's budget session will conclude on February 13, while the second half will commence on March 9 and conclude on April 2.

Sector focus Key sectors to watch in Union Budget 2026 The upcoming Union Budget 2026 will cover a range of sectors such as artificial intelligence, auto, defense, electronics, infrastructure, manufacturing, MSMEs (micro, small and medium enterprises), railways, renewable energy, and urban development. Other sectors like agriculture, healthcare, logistics, and tourism are also expected to get funding from the central government.

Advertisement