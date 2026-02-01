Budget 2026: Tech firms seek boost for AI

Economic survey warns AI could disrupt jobs

AI is shaping up to be a game-changer for jobs and the economy.

The Economic Survey says India's strong data and tech talent give it an edge, but warns that AI could disrupt jobs more than past economic crises—especially in IT.

To keep up, the Economic Survey calls for an "Earn Learn Initiative" to help people skill up fast, plus proposals for an AI Safety Institute to manage risks.

If all goes well, millions of new jobs could open up in areas like logistics by 2027.