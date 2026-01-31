Budget expectations: Insurers seek bigger tax breaks, fix GST rules

Insurers push for a long-term 'Insurance for all' target

If these changes go through, you could see bigger tax breaks on health and life insurance—helpful as medical costs keep rising.

Insurers also want GST input credits so they can cut premium prices, amid robust premium growth, with total premium income having risen in recent years.

All this is part of a bigger push for a long-term "Insurance for All" target, aiming to make coverage easier for everyone, especially rural households, semi-urban and tier-2/tier-3 cities, and first-time buyers.