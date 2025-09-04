Budget hotels to get cheaper with new GST rates Business Sep 04, 2025

Good news for travelers—hotel rooms under ₹7,500 per night just got more affordable, thanks to the GST Council dropping tax from 12% to 5%.

The move is set to make trips easier on your wallet and could spark a rise in domestic tourism.

But hotel industry leaders are urging the government not to remove input tax credit, which helps hotels manage costs.