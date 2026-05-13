Budget Indian carriers cut international flights almost 60% April May

Gulf routes hit budget carriers hardest

Flights to the Gulf were hit hardest: budget carriers depend on this region, so rising fuel prices and restrictions over Iranian and Iraqi airspace, along with Pakistan's airspace closure in April 2025, added extra flight time and costs.

Meanwhile, bigger players like IndiGo and Air India saw smaller drops (around 21%), since their networks are more flexible.

Overall, international departures from India's top five airlines fell by 30%, with seat counts also down 30% to 2.6 million.