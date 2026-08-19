Buffalo meat becomes India's top performing agricultural export in 2025-26

The government is aiming even higher for the current fiscal year 2026-27 with a $6 billion-plus target.

This growth comes from stricter export rules: only APEDA-registered plants that meet tough safety standards can ship buffalo meat out of India now.

Plus, Indian exporters are working hard to brand buffalo meat as a global brand rather than a cheaper substitute for beef, helping close the price gap with Brazilian beef and making Indian exports more competitive than ever.