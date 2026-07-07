Buffalo Wild Wings gives free wings if US wins
Business
If Team US takes home the FIFA World Cup trophy on July 19, Buffalo Wild Wings is handing out a free six-count order of wings (boneless or traditional) on August 3 from 3pm to 6pm at participating spots.
The offer drops just as US fans are getting hyped for the team's Round of 16 run.
Matchday menu features international Heinz sauces
To keep the energy up, BWW has rolled out a Matchday Menu with six international Heinz sauces (think Peri Peri and Yuzu Wasabi), appetizers, and chicken dippers.
There are also two soccer-inspired cocktails (Red Card Punch and Yellow Card Margarita), and drinks come with playful red or yellow card garnishes for that extra World Cup feel.