Buffalo Wild Wings gives free wings if US wins

Matchday menu features international Heinz sauces

To keep the energy up, BWW has rolled out a Matchday Menu with six international Heinz sauces (think Peri Peri and Yuzu Wasabi), appetizers, and chicken dippers.

There are also two soccer-inspired cocktails (Red Card Punch and Yellow Card Margarita), and drinks come with playful red or yellow card garnishes for that extra World Cup feel.