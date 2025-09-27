Bull8.ai launches algo trading platform for Indian retail investors
Bull8.ai just launched Bull8 Algo, making advanced algorithmic trading—once only for big institutions—available to everyday investors in India.
The timing is spot on, with SEBI's new rules for retail algo trading kicking in from October 1, 2025.
Built by IIT alumni with years of industry experience, the platform offers ready-made strategies and built-in risk controls like stop-losses and volatility filters.
You get real-time analytics, adaptive execution powered by big data, and easy connections to major Indian brokers—all without needing to code.
Bull8 Algo also ticks every box for SEBI's upcoming regulations, showing live stats like profit/loss and win rates on transparent dashboards.
For retail investors curious about smarter trading but not sure where to start, this could be a solid first step into the world of pro-level automation.