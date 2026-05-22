Gaming studio Bungie to fire staff amid 'Destiny 2' shutdown
What's the story
Bungie, the studio behind the popular Destiny franchise, is reportedly planning a round of layoffs. The news comes after the company's announcement to halt updates for Destiny 2 and its failure to greenlight a third installment in the series. According to Bloomberg, Bungie will now focus on its extraction shooter game Marathon. Some developers from Destiny 2 have already been shifted to this new project.
Project uncertainty
No immediate plans for 'Destiny 3'
The Bloomberg report further highlights that Bungie doesn't have a new project lined up for the Destiny 2 development team after the game's final update next month. The studio also has no immediate plans to start production on Destiny 3. Despite this, some staff members are preparing pitches for new projects, including ones within the Destiny franchise. However, none of these proposals has been approved yet.
Game conclusion
'Destiny 2' will receive one last update
On Thursday, Bungie announced it will release "the final live-service content update" for Destiny 2 on June 9. The decision comes amid a decline in player numbers and a lackluster expansion of the game. The upcoming update will bring back some of the most requested features by players, such as the director and other modes, along with "small character beats to leave the story and characters in interesting places."
Financial implications
Financial challenges for Bungie and Sony
Sony Interactive Entertainment recently reported a $765 million impairment loss related to Bungie assets after the launch of its extraction shooter, Marathon. The company has not yet revealed how the game has performed since its release earlier this year. The financial impact further highlights the challenges facing Bungie and its future projects in the gaming industry.