Bureau of Indian Standards raises gold hallmarking fee to ₹75
Heads up if you're into gold jewelry: starting September 14, 2026, the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) is raising the gold hallmarking fee from ₹45 to ₹75. This comes right before the festive season rush.
The minimum fee for any gold consignment will now be ₹200, but silver fees stay unchanged at ₹35.
Jewelers will pay these new rates when getting their pieces certified at Assaying and Hallmarking Centers (AHCs).
BIS stamps confirm purity and authenticity
Gold hallmarking is basically a quality check: it confirms your jewelry's purity and authenticity.
Each BIS stamp shows the karat value (from 14K (585), 18K (750), 20K (833), 22K (916), 23K (958), and 24KS (995)), a unique ID number, and a standard mark so you know exactly what you're buying.
While this new fee could impact prices depending on how jewelers handle it, it's all about making sure your gold is the real deal.