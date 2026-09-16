Bureau of Indian Standards raises gold hallmarking fee to ₹75

Heads up if you're into gold jewelry: starting September 14, 2026, the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) is raising the gold hallmarking fee from ₹45 to ₹75. This comes right before the festive season rush.

The minimum fee for any gold consignment will now be ₹200, but silver fees stay unchanged at ₹35.

Jewelers will pay these new rates when getting their pieces certified at Assaying and Hallmarking Centers (AHCs).