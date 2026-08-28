Bureau of Labor Statistics revises US job growth down 79,000
Business
Turns out, the US added 79,000 fewer jobs in the 12 months through March than first reported, according to new numbers from the Bureau of Labor Statistics.
This update matches earlier hints that hiring has been cooling off lately.
Companies cautious and labor shortages
Job growth has been slowing for two years as companies get more cautious, partly because of economic uncertainty and questions about how AI might change the need for workers.
Fewer people are available to hire too, with more folks retiring and President Donald Trump's aggressive immigration crackdowns.