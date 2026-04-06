Business loans in India: Types, eligibility, and more

Navigating the world of business loans can be tricky, especially for first-time entrepreneurs in India. With a plethora of options available, knowing the right loan for your business is imperative. This guide aims to simplify the process by providing insights into various types of business loans, their eligibility criteria, and tips to increase your chances of approval. Whether you need funds for expansion or working capital, this article has got you covered.

#1 Understanding different loan types In India, business loans come in various forms, such as term loans, working capital loans, and equipment financing. Term loans are generally for a fixed amount and tenure, while working capital loans help with day-to-day expenses. Equipment financing is specifically for purchasing machinery or technology. Knowing the difference can help you choose the right loan that fits your business needs.

#2 Eligibility criteria explained Eligibility for business loans in India depends on several factors, including credit score, annual turnover, and business vintage. Most lenders expect a minimum credit score of 650. A higher turnover can increase your chances of getting a larger loan amount. Also, established businesses with a proven track record are more likely to get approved than startups.

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#3 Preparing necessary documentation Proper documentation is key to getting your business loan approved without any hassle. Commonly required documents include identity proof, address proof, financial statements, tax returns, and bank statements. Having these documents ready will speed up the application process and show lenders that you are organized and trustworthy.

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