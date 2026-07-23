BusinessNext secures $40 million from ServiceNow Ventures, valuation rises to $700 million
Business
BusinessNext, a Noida-based startup making banking software, just scored $40 million in fresh funding from ServiceNow Ventures.
With this deal, ServiceNow now owns about 5% of the company, pushing BusinessNext's value to $700 million, way up from $181 million in 2021.
Funds to boost AI banking platform
The new funds will help boost their AI-powered banking platform and fuel expansion into Southeast Asia and Australia and New Zealand.
Founded by Nikhil Singh, BusinessNext already works with big names like HDFC Bank and Axis Bank across more than 75,000 branches.
Singh said the partnership is expected to contribute to the company's growth over time.