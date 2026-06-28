Out of these, two are mainboard issues - Aastha Spintex and Knack Packaging

These 11 IPOs will hit Indian market next week

By Dwaipayan Roy 05:26 pm Jun 28, 202605:26 pm

What's the story

The Indian stock market is gearing up for another busy week with 11 new initial public offerings (IPOs) set to hit the primary market. Out of these, two are mainboard issues - Aastha Spintex and Knack Packaging - while the remaining nine belong to the SME segment. These upcoming IPOs are expected to keep investors on their toes as they consider potential investment opportunities in these newly listed companies.