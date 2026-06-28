These 11 IPOs will hit Indian market next week
What's the story
The Indian stock market is gearing up for another busy week with 11 new initial public offerings (IPOs) set to hit the primary market. Out of these, two are mainboard issues - Aastha Spintex and Knack Packaging - while the remaining nine belong to the SME segment. These upcoming IPOs are expected to keep investors on their toes as they consider potential investment opportunities in these newly listed companies.
Mainboard IPO
Aastha Spintex
The Aastha Spintex IPO will open for subscription from June 29 to July 1. The price band for this mainboard issue has been fixed at ₹125-₹136 per share. The ₹170 crore book-built issue is entirely a fresh issue of 1.25 crore equity shares. This upcoming offering marks a significant milestone in Aastha Spintex's journey as it seeks to raise capital through public participation in its growth story.
Second mainboard IPO
Knack Packaging
The second mainboard IPO, Knack Packaging, will open for subscription from July 1 to July 3. The price band for this book-built issue has been fixed at ₹161-₹170 per share. It comprises a fresh issue of 2.24 crore shares worth ₹380 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of 0.35 crore shares worth ₹59.50 crore.
SME offerings
Nine SME IPOs to open in the upcoming week
In addition to the mainboard issues, nine new public issues will also open for subscription in the coming week. These include Twinkle Papers and Adon Agro Commodities on June 29-July 1; Kratikal Tech, Teja Engineering Industries, Atharva Polyplast, Seemax Resources, Sampark India Logistics and Vinit Mobile on June 30-July 2; and IC Electricals on July 3-7. These upcoming SME IPOs offer a diverse range of investment opportunities across different sectors and business models.
Listing schedule
Ten companies are set to make their stock market debut
The upcoming week will also see 10 new companies debuting on the stock market. Turtlemint Fintech Solutions, Waterways Leisure Tourism, Advit Jewels and CSM Technologies will be listed on NSE and BSE between June 29-July 2. Riyaasat Lifestyle will debut on BSE SME while Anubhav Plast is set for its listing on June 29. Shreedhar Spinners, Jivial Industries and Sri Priyanka Geo Commex are all slated to list between July 1-2. Crazy Snacks' listing is scheduled for July 3.