Buyback tax treated as capital gains from April 1, 2026 Business Apr 20, 2026

Heads up, investors: starting April 1, 2026, the tax on share buybacks is getting a makeover.

Under the earlier buyback-tax regime, companies paid the tax and shareholders don't have to think about it.

But soon, if you sell shares back to a company, you'll be taxed on your profit (the difference between what you paid and what you get), either as short-term or long-term capital gains depending on how long you held the shares.