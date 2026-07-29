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Home / News / Business News / BuzzFeed cuts 33% of workforce
BuzzFeed cuts 33% of workforce
BuzzFeed's unexpected shift toward AI technology

BuzzFeed cuts 33% of workforce

By Mudit Dube
Jul 29, 2026
10:47 am
What's the story

BuzzFeed, the media giant that was an early adopter of artificial intelligence (AI), has announced a massive layoff. The company will be letting go of 180 employees, which is about one-third of its total workforce. The decision comes as part of the company's ongoing struggle since its unexpected shift toward AI technology.

Affected divisions

Layoffs will impact employees across several BuzzFeed divisions

The layoffs will affect employees across several BuzzFeed divisions, including its news site HuffPost, film and TV studio, and recipe publisher Tasty.

An internal memo sent to staff said, "We've been actively managing costs for some time, working through scenarios to save as many jobs as possible."

It added that "the elimination of certain roles is still required," with today's changes impacting positions across the entire company.

AI controversy

BuzzFeed's AI journey and its consequences

BuzzFeed was an early adopter of AI, even using ChatGPT to create its popular quizzes.

However, the company soon found itself in a scandal for using AI to produce entire articles of questionable quality.

This led to the closure of its award-winning news division and a steep decline in website traffic and share price, which fell from around $4 to less than $0.50.

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Financial woes

Financial challenges and loss of recognizable brands

By 2025, BuzzFeed was losing $58 million annually.

The company also lost some of its most recognizable brands, including First We Feast, the creator of the popular interview series Hot Ones, which was sold to pay off debt.

Despite these challenges, BuzzFeed's new owner and CEO Byron Allen has expressed his commitment to keep the company invested in AI technology.

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Recovery strategy

Media industry's struggle with AI's impact

BuzzFeed hopes to save up to $32 million annually with these layoffs, according to a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

The move comes as part of a wider trend across the media industry, which is feeling the pinch of AI's multi-faceted impact.

Not only are some employers eager to replace writers with quickly generated content, but AI is also pulling data from online publications while cutting off traffic and denying them ad revenue.

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