BYJU'S creditors approve settlement to resolve Aakash ownership dispute
Business
BYJU'S parent company just got the green light from its creditors to settle a major ownership fight over Aakash Educational Services.
This move could finally put one of BYJU'S biggest legal headaches to rest.
The final decision will be discussed at the National Company Law Tribunal in Bengaluru on August 18.
Settlement could unlock value for BYJU'S
The settlement is meant to clear up who actually owns Aakash, which is a key part of BYJU'S business.
The parties sought more time to complete the process, but if it works out, it could unlock a lot of value for the company.