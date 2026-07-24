BYJU'S resolution professional sues Google, seeks data access during insolvency
The resolution professional for BYJU'S, a company already in the middle of insolvency troubles, has now taken Google to court.
The company's resolution professional filed a case against Google and its India arm, saying it needs access to important company data and digital services to keep things running during the insolvency process.
The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) in Bengaluru heard the matter for the first time this week.
NCLT intervenes as BYJU'S seeks access
The NCLT steps in when disputes pop up during insolvency cases, like this one about data access.
For BYJU'S, getting back into its own systems is critical so it can manage operations and try to turn things around.
This legal move adds another twist as BYJU'S continues working through its financial mess and tries to keep business going.