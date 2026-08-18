BYJU'S seeks 90-day extension for insolvency resolution, Shailendra Ajmera says
Business
BYJU'S, the ed-tech company, is asking for 90 extra days to finish its insolvency resolution.
The original deadline ended on July 29, but with ongoing challenges and court delays, Shailendra Ajmera, the resolution professional from consultancy EY, says he has sought an extension of 90 days to get things back on track.
BYJU'S faces legal and asset challenges
The main holdup? BYJU'S is tangled in legal disputes and struggling to sell off assets.