Byron Allen named BuzzFeed CEO, Jonah Peretti to lead AI

Byron Allen buys 40 million BuzzFeed shares

Allen plans to push BuzzFeed into free video streaming, more AI-powered content, and user-driven platforms, basically aiming to take on YouTube.

The company's been struggling lately with a $15 million loss earlier this year, so Allen is buying 40 million shares at $3 each.

Cost cuts (and possible layoffs) are on the table as digital media faces tough times; rivals like Vice and Vox Media are also feeling the squeeze.