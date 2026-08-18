ByteDance and Motion Picture Association agree safeguards for copyrighted AI
ByteDance, whose models are offered via services including TikTok, Dreamina, and CapCut, just made a big deal with the Motion Picture Association (MPA) to sort out copyright issues in its AI tools.
This comes after Hollywood called them out for their AI models (Seedance and Seedream) creating content using copyrighted characters and celebrity likenesses without permission.
Now, ByteDance has updated its tools to better protect intellectual property.
Blocks user generation of copyrighted content
With this agreement, ByteDance is adding safeguards so users can't generate content with copyrighted material unless they have the rights.
This move answers concerns from studios like Disney about how AI might misuse creative work.
The deal also sets an example for other tech giants (think Google or OpenAI) to step up on copyright protection in their own AI platforms.