ByteDance and Motion Picture Association agree safeguards for copyrighted AI

ByteDance, whose models are offered via services including TikTok, Dreamina, and CapCut, just made a big deal with the Motion Picture Association (MPA) to sort out copyright issues in its AI tools.

This comes after Hollywood called them out for their AI models (Seedance and Seedream) creating content using copyrighted characters and celebrity likenesses without permission.

Now, ByteDance has updated its tools to better protect intellectual property.