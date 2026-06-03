Man behind TikTok surpasses Mukesh Ambani as Asia's 2nd-richest person

Business maneuvers

Strategic moves amid challenges

Despite facing regulatory challenges in the US, ByteDance has made some strategic business moves. Earlier this year, the company transferred part of TikTok's US business to an Oracle-led group. This move actually boosted investor confidence and added over $24 billion to Zhang's fortune. Meanwhile, Ambani is now the third richest in Asia with a net worth of $86.9 billion while Gautam Adani remains on top at $117.4 billion.