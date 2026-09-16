ByteDance posts $120B H1 2026 revenue, profits drop to $20B

This big financial leap follows TikTok clearing up US security concerns by setting up a joint venture for its American business.

ByteDance is doubling down on AI with tools like Seedance, and a syndicate of global banks agreed to lend ByteDance $29.6 billion to keep pushing tech forward.

The company's value also would be more than $400 billion based on raising the value it assigns to the restricted stock units some employees receive to $241.35 a share.