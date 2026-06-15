ByteDance seeks Iluvatar, Baidu AI chips amid US export controls Business Jun 15, 2026

ByteDance, the company behind TikTok, is looking to buy AI chips from Chinese firms Iluvatar CoreX and Baidu.

With US export controls making it harder to source advanced foreign AI chips, ByteDance wants to rely more on local suppliers

(if this deal goes through, Iluvatar would become their third domestic GPU partner after Huawei and Cambricon).