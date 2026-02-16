C2i Semiconductors raises $15 million to reduce data center energy costs
Business
Bengaluru-based C2i Semiconductors just landed $15 million in Series A funding, led by Peak XV Partners with backing from Yali Deeptech and TDK Ventures.
With this, their total funding hits $19 million since launching in 2024.
Their tech can cut energy losses by up to 10%
C2i is working on tech that helps AI data centers use less power—cutting energy losses by up to 10% and saving big on cooling.
Their grid-to-GPU platforms also help servers last longer and make GPUs work harder, which matters as data center electricity needs are set to triple.
They're planning new chip releases (timeline not specified in the source)
The company was founded by ex-Texas Instruments execs and now has a team of 65 engineers.
They're planning new chip releases at Tower and GlobalFoundries, aiming to tackle the major power losses happening when voltage drops for GPUs.