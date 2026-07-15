Cabinet clears 2.19L/cr for Semicon 2.0 mobile manufacturing and infrastructure
Big news from the Union Cabinet: they have just approved a whopping ₹2.19 lakh crore investment to supercharge India's growth in semiconductors, mobile manufacturing, and infrastructure.
The Semicon 2.0 program gets the biggest chunk, ₹1,27,500 crore, to help India become a major player in chip-making worldwide.
There is also a fresh ₹62,500 crore push to ramp up mobile phone production by encouraging more local manufacturing and new investments.
Cabinet backs Varanasi roads fertilizer rail
The Cabinet is also backing two big elevated road projects in Varanasi (worth ₹25,446 crore) to cut traffic jams and make getting around smoother: one along the River Varuna and another by the Ganga.
On top of that, there is a new policy to boost local fertilizer production (so India imports less), plus nearly ₹4,000 crore approved for railway upgrades that will speed up freight transport and connect key ports with industrial hubs even better.