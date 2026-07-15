Cabinet clears 2.19L/cr for Semicon 2.0 mobile manufacturing and infrastructure

Big news from the Union Cabinet: they have just approved a whopping ₹2.19 lakh crore investment to supercharge India's growth in semiconductors, mobile manufacturing, and infrastructure.

The Semicon 2.0 program gets the biggest chunk, ₹1,27,500 crore, to help India become a major player in chip-making worldwide.

There is also a fresh ₹62,500 crore push to ramp up mobile phone production by encouraging more local manufacturing and new investments.