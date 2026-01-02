Cabinet clears ₹25,060cr export promotion mission—big push for MSMEs and young exporters

India's Cabinet just greenlit the ₹25,060 crore Export Promotion Mission (EPM), set to run from 2025-26 through 2030-31. The plan bundles support for MSMEs, first-time exporters, and labor-heavy sectors under two new programs—Niryat Protsahan and Niryat Disha. The goal? Make it easier for small businesses and new players to sell their products abroad.

What's in it for businesses? Niryat Protsahan will help MSMEs with cheaper loans, export credit cards, collateral guarantees, and more—making finance less of a headache.

Niryat Disha covers the other side: funding for compliance costs, trade fairs, branding, packaging, warehousing and logistics.

Sectors like textiles, leather goods, gems and jewelry get special attention since they've been hit hardest by tariffs.

How much money are we talking? Of the total outlay, ₹10,401 crore goes to Niryat Protsahan (with a big chunk aimed at lowering interest rates by 2.75%),

while ₹14,659 crore is set aside for Niryat Disha—including over ₹4,500 crore for market access activities such as trade fairs, exhibitions, and buyer-seller meets to help Indian products reach global markets.