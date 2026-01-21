Cabinet extends Atal Pension Yojana till 2031 for unorganized workers

Why should you care?

If you're between 18 and 40, and meet the scheme's eligibility criteria, APY lets you save up for a guaranteed pension—anywhere from ₹1,000 to ₹5,000 per month once you hit 60.

Plus, if something happens to you, your spouse still gets the pension and your nominee receives what's left.

With over 8 crore people already signed up since 2015, this move aims to boost financial security for millions who need it most.