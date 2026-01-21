Cabinet greenlights ₹5,000cr boost for MSME lending via SIDBI

Why does this matter?

SIDBI is a development bank that provides financial assistance and loan products to MSMEs.

Thanks to this move, SIDBI's reach is set to jump from 76 lakh borrowers in 2025 to over 1 crore by 2028.

That means nearly 26 lakh new entrepreneurs could get access to funding—and with MSMEs already employing about 30 crore people across India, it could spark over a crore new jobs by FY28.