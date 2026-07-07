Cactus Technology Solutions, Kyndryl Solutions are MeitY AI procurement finalists
Business
Cactus Technology Solutions and Kyndryl Solutions are now the top two contenders to build an AI-powered procurement platform for India's Ministry of Electronics and IT (MeitY).
After a technical review, these two companies moved ahead, while others like CoRover, Innefu Labs, and NEC Corporation India were dropped from the race.
MeitY creates 6-agency AI framework
MeitY wants to bring more AI into government work: think smoother citizen services and smarter automation.
Back in approximately June 2026, they set up a framework with six approved agencies to help roll out AI tools across departments.
Now, Cactus and Kyndryl will face off in the final commercial round, with one of them soon tasked with building this next-generation procurement system.