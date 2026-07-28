Cadence Design Systems raises 2026 forecasts to $6.34 billion
Business
Cadence Design Systems just raised its revenue and profit forecasts for 2026, thanks to a big jump in demand for its AI-powered chip and system design software.
The company now expects to make up to $6.34 billion in 2026, more than it previously predicted, as more tech relies on advanced chips and automation.
Cadence revenue up 24.2% in the latest quarter (Q2 2026)
Cadence's profit projections are also up, surpassing both earlier company targets and what analysts expected.
In the latest quarter, revenue shot up 24.2% to $1.584 billion, with profits edging past predictions.
Plus, Cadence rolled out AuraStack this month, a new AI tool that lets engineers design chips using plain language commands, and ended the quarter with a hefty backlog of future orders.