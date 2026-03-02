CAIT and Rasna join hands to launch B2B digital portal
Business
CAIT and Rasna are joining forces to launch a B2B digital portal that makes it easier for Indian retailers to place orders online.
The idea is to help small businesses grow, create new jobs, and give local shops better access to Indian products and suppliers—all through a simple online platform.
CAIT's 1st partnership with a Make in India brand
This new portal is CAIT's first partnership with a Make in India brand, and they're encouraging more local companies to get on board.
The move also lines up with the upcoming Bharat Vyapar Mahotsav 2026, where Indian innovation and MSMEs will be in the spotlight for global delegates.