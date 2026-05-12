Calbee switches 14 snacks to black and white packaging
Business
Calbee, the company behind Japan's favorite chips, is switching 14 of its snacks to black-and-white packaging by the end of May.
The reason? There's an ink ingredient shortage caused by supply chain issues, mainly because a conflict involving Iran and disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz have affected naphtha imports from the Middle East.
Calbee pauses new product launch
Calbee says this move is all about keeping snacks on shelves, even if it means losing their signature bright bags for now. They've also put a new product launch on hold.
Meanwhile, Japan has boosted naphtha imports from other regions to help out, but Calbee's shares still dipped slightly after the news.