Calcutta Stock Exchange prepares to relaunch with new trading platform
Business
After filing for voluntary exit in early 2025, the 118-year-old Calcutta Stock Exchange (CSE) is getting ready to relaunch with a new trading platform and upgraded tech.
The big idea? To put Kolkata back on the map as eastern India's financial hotspot.
CSE has over ₹300cr net worth
CSE has over ₹300 crore in net worth and reported income of ₹26 crore in FY25 (fiscal year 2024-25), mostly from listing fees and bank interest.
It even sold a Kolkata land plot for ₹253 crore to strengthen its finances.
Trading's been paused since 2013 due to regulatory issues, but now, unlisted CSE shares are going for nearly ₹2,000 in the gray market, showing people are definitely watching this revival closely.