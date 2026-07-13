Calcutta Stock Exchange prepares to relaunch with new trading platform

CSE has over ₹300cr net worth

CSE has over ₹300 crore in net worth and reported income of ₹26 crore in FY25 (fiscal year 2024-25), mostly from listing fees and bank interest.

It even sold a Kolkata land plot for ₹253 crore to strengthen its finances.

Trading's been paused since 2013 due to regulatory issues, but now, unlisted CSE shares are going for nearly ₹2,000 in the gray market, showing people are definitely watching this revival closely.