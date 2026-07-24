Caliber Mining and Logistics shares open strong at ₹504
Business
Caliber Mining and Logistics kicked off its first day on the stock market with a bang.
Shares opened at ₹504 on the BSE, almost 19% higher than the IPO price band's top end (₹424).
On the NSE, shares started at ₹500.25, showing strong demand right from the start.
₹450cr IPO subscribed 146.64 times
The company's ₹450 crore IPO was a hit; getting subscribed 146.64 times: clear proof investors are excited about its future, with a market cap of ₹3,294.94 crore after listing.