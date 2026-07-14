Caliber Mining launches IPO priced ₹402-₹424, applications July 17-21
Business
Caliber Mining & Logistics is launching its IPO, with shares priced between ₹402 and ₹424.
You can apply from July 17 to July 21.
The offer includes a fresh issue of 94 lakh shares (₹400 crore) plus an extra 12 lakh shares (₹50 crore) being sold by the promoters.
Caliber allocates ₹175cr debt, ₹200cr machinery
Out of the funds raised, ₹175 crore will help pay off debts and ₹200 crore is set aside for new machinery.
Caliber started in 2014 and mainly works in coal extraction and logistics for Coal India's subsidiaries, but recently expanded into iron ore logistics.
DAM Capital Advisors is managing the IPO, while KFin Technologies handles registrations.