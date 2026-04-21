California AG Rob Bonta accuses Amazon of price collusion
Business
Amazon is in hot water after California Attorney General Rob Bonta accused the company of working with vendors to bump up prices on things like pet treats and khaki pants.
The lawsuit says Amazon pushed big retailers, including Walmart and Chewy, to match or raise their prices, with some emails even showing Amazon allegedly nudging a pet treat maker so Chewy wouldn't offer lower deals.
Amazon denies collusion, trial set
Amazon says these claims are just a distraction from what it calls a weak case, insisting its pricing helps competition and denying any collusion.
The trial is set for January 19, 2027.
Meanwhile, Walmart has chimed in to say it's still committed to keeping prices low for shoppers.