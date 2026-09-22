California Civil Rights Department sues Tesla over Fremont racial discrimination
Business
Tesla is in court after the California Civil Rights Department accused the company of allowing racial discrimination at its Fremont factory.
The lawsuit says Black employees faced slurs, bullying, and unfair pay, with hateful graffiti found around the plant.
The case started in 2022 under state fair employment laws.
Tesla and Tyree Jones deny claims
Tesla strongly denies these claims, saying it takes action against any bad behavior.
Its lead lawyer, Tyree Jones, pushed back on how the state described things and pointed out that Tesla is a major employer working to fix issues.
This trial could end up shaping how Tesla handles workplace policies going forward, and it's not its first time facing these kinds of accusations.