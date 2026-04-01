California man Russel George sues Costco over 15-45 day notice
Business
A California man, Russel George, is taking Costco to court, saying the company renewed his membership and charged him without giving a proper heads-up.
He claims Costco did not send a notice 15 to 45 days before the renewal, something California law requires.
George says if he had gotten that reminder, he would have canceled, since he barely used the membership.
Suit challenges Costco cancelation rules
The lawsuit also calls out Costco for making it tough to cancel memberships, especially for people who signed up online but have to call or visit in person to quit.
George's legal team argues this isn't fair or legal under state rules.
With a hearing set for June 2026, this case could push big changes in how Costco (and maybe other companies) handle memberships and cancelations.